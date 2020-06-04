Blair William & Co. IL Has $224,000 Holdings in Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX)

Blair William & Co. IL reduced its position in Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) by 15.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,526 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,174 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Descartes Systems Group were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC increased its position in Descartes Systems Group by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 8,650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Descartes Systems Group by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 11,626 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Descartes Systems Group by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,226 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Descartes Systems Group by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 10,651 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Descartes Systems Group by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 82,911 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,543,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 78.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Descartes Systems Group alerts:

DSGX opened at $49.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.60 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Descartes Systems Group Inc has a 12-month low of $24.35 and a 12-month high of $50.04.

Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13. Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 12.27%. The firm had revenue of $83.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Descartes Systems Group Inc will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DSGX shares. Raymond James set a $42.00 price objective on Descartes Systems Group and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Descartes Systems Group from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. BidaskClub raised Descartes Systems Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Descartes Systems Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Descartes Systems Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.92.

Descartes Systems Group Company Profile

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides federated network and logistics technology solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Application Suite offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable Web and wireless logistics management applications. The company's Logistics Application Suite offers solutions, such as route planning and execution, mobile applications, and telematics and compliance; transportation management solutions comprising carrier compliance and rate management, freight audit and settlement, dock scheduling and yard management, pool distribution, transportation planning and execution, and logistics flow control, as well as visibility, tracking, and performance management; and global logistics network services, such as document management, community, and connectivity services.

Featured Article: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG).

Receive News & Ratings for Descartes Systems Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Descartes Systems Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.