Blair William & Co. IL Has $235,000 Position in Frontdoor Inc (NASDAQ:FTDR)

Blair William & Co. IL cut its stake in Frontdoor Inc (NASDAQ:FTDR) by 24.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,167 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Frontdoor were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Frontdoor during the 1st quarter worth $219,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Frontdoor by 68.2% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 266,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,615,000 after acquiring an additional 107,827 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Frontdoor by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 459,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,753,000 after purchasing an additional 67,731 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Frontdoor by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 67,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,216,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its stake in Frontdoor by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 462,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,921,000 after purchasing an additional 130,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Peter L. Cella acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.78 per share, for a total transaction of $173,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,229.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FTDR. BidaskClub upgraded Frontdoor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Frontdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Frontdoor from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Frontdoor in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Frontdoor from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Shares of NASDAQ FTDR opened at $45.95 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.32. Frontdoor Inc has a 1 year low of $30.06 and a 1 year high of $53.29. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.43.

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $294.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.31 million. Frontdoor had a net margin of 11.02% and a negative return on equity of 76.35%. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. Analysts predict that Frontdoor Inc will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

frontdoor, inc. provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of components of up to 21 household systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as central heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems.

