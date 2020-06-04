Boise Cascade Co (NYSE:BCC) Receives $39.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Boise Cascade Co (NYSE:BCC) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.00.

A number of analysts recently commented on BCC shares. Benchmark initiated coverage on Boise Cascade in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson raised shares of Boise Cascade from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Bank of America raised shares of Boise Cascade from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Boise Cascade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Boise Cascade from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BCC. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Boise Cascade during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in Boise Cascade during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Boise Cascade by 42.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,637 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in Boise Cascade during the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Boise Cascade by 45.7% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,427 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. 94.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Boise Cascade stock opened at $35.12 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 2.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.61. Boise Cascade has a 12-month low of $20.08 and a 12-month high of $41.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The construction company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.15). Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 1.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Boise Cascade will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.14%.

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; and structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels.

