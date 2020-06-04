BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) Shares Bought by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,874 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in BOK Financial were worth $2,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOKF. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in BOK Financial by 111.1% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 950,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,030,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of BOK Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $29,572,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 955,141 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,651,000 after purchasing an additional 310,468 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,572,340 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $137,423,000 after purchasing an additional 165,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, George Kaiser Family Foundation lifted its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation now owns 2,896,899 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $253,189,000 after purchasing an additional 130,779 shares during the last quarter. 42.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other BOK Financial news, EVP Joseph A. Gottron II acquired 2,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $47.82 per share, for a total transaction of $124,810.20. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 17,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $832,068. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas D. Hawthorne acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.23 per share, for a total transaction of $98,460.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,607.47. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 5,610 shares of company stock worth $274,715. 55.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ BOKF opened at $55.53 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77. BOK Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $34.57 and a 1-year high of $88.28. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 1.60.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.46). BOK Financial had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 20.35%. The company had revenue of $454.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $448.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. BOK Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that BOK Financial Co. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.49%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James lowered BOK Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on BOK Financial from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. ValuEngine lowered BOK Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on BOK Financial from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on BOK Financial from $84.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.13.

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

