Bonanza Creek Energy Inc (NYSE:BCEI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Bonanza Creek Energy Inc (NYSE:BCEI) to post earnings of $0.37 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Bonanza Creek Energy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.59 and the lowest is $0.18. Bonanza Creek Energy reported earnings per share of $1.62 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 77.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Bonanza Creek Energy will report full-year earnings of $2.54 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.16 to $2.87. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.59. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Bonanza Creek Energy.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $60.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.12 million. Bonanza Creek Energy had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 50.70%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BCEI. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Bonanza Creek Energy from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. ValuEngine downgraded Bonanza Creek Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Imperial Capital raised their price target on Bonanza Creek Energy from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. TheStreet raised Bonanza Creek Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Bonanza Creek Energy from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.40.

Shares of Bonanza Creek Energy stock opened at $18.89 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.26. The company has a market cap of $392.40 million, a P/E ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Bonanza Creek Energy has a 1 year low of $8.25 and a 1 year high of $26.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BCEI. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,052,882 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $11,845,000 after acquiring an additional 269,250 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 984,389 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $11,074,000 after acquiring an additional 162,486 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 784,599 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $18,313,000 after acquiring an additional 160,168 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 65.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 565,374 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $13,196,000 after acquiring an additional 223,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 48.7% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 373,280 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,712,000 after acquiring an additional 122,310 shares during the last quarter.

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, focuses on the extraction of onshore oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. The company's primary oil and liquids-weighted assets are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado. As of December 31, 2018, it had proved reserves of 116.8 million barrel of oil equivalent.

