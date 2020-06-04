Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Shares Acquired by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,264,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 194,712 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 1.91% of Brandywine Realty Trust worth $34,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,789,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,947,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374,228 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,234,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $113,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,100 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 233.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,480,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,326,000 after purchasing an additional 3,838,241 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 102.3% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,948,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997,140 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,585,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,720,000 after buying an additional 80,274 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BDN. Citigroup lowered shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Brandywine Realty Trust from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. ValuEngine cut Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Brandywine Realty Trust from $17.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brandywine Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.25.

NYSE BDN opened at $10.97 on Thursday. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $7.48 and a 1 year high of $16.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.24 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. Brandywine Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.25% and a net margin of 6.50%. The company had revenue of $145.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. Brandywine Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 7th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.93%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.15%.

Brandywine Realty Trust Company Profile

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Washington, DC, and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 181 properties and 24.8 million square feet as of December 31, 2018, which excludes assets held for sale.

