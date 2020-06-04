Brian Andrew Mitchell Sells 4,000 Shares of GenMark Diagnostics, Inc (NASDAQ:GNMK) Stock

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc (NASDAQ:GNMK) SVP Brian Andrew Mitchell sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.72, for a total transaction of $38,880.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 234,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,282,333.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Brian Andrew Mitchell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 28th, Brian Andrew Mitchell sold 2,021 shares of GenMark Diagnostics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.52, for a total transaction of $19,239.92.

On Tuesday, May 5th, Brian Andrew Mitchell sold 703 shares of GenMark Diagnostics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.49, for a total transaction of $9,483.47.

On Friday, May 1st, Brian Andrew Mitchell sold 4,000 shares of GenMark Diagnostics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.44, for a total transaction of $49,760.00.

On Monday, April 20th, Brian Andrew Mitchell sold 8,000 shares of GenMark Diagnostics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $64,000.00.

On Wednesday, April 1st, Brian Andrew Mitchell sold 2,000 shares of GenMark Diagnostics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.99, for a total transaction of $7,980.00.

Shares of GNMK opened at $9.58 on Thursday. GenMark Diagnostics, Inc has a one year low of $3.36 and a one year high of $13.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.52.

GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. GenMark Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 40.18% and a negative return on equity of 310.58%. The company had revenue of $38.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.70 million. Equities analysts forecast that GenMark Diagnostics, Inc will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GNMK shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of GenMark Diagnostics from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GenMark Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Raymond James cut shares of GenMark Diagnostics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of GenMark Diagnostics in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of GenMark Diagnostics from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. GenMark Diagnostics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.10.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GNMK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GenMark Diagnostics in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of GenMark Diagnostics in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,239 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 2,333 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of GenMark Diagnostics in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of GenMark Diagnostics in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors own 83.99% of the company’s stock.

About GenMark Diagnostics

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular tests based on its proprietary eSensor electrochemical detection technology. It provides ePlex instrument and respiratory pathogen panel, which integrates automated nucleic acid extraction and amplification with its eSensor detection technology to enable operators using ePlex system to place patient sample directly into its test cartridge and obtain results.

