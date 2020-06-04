Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) Receives $33.38 Consensus PT from Analysts

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have issued a hold recommendation and fourteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.14.

EAT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stephens began coverage on shares of Brinker International in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Brinker International from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Brinker International in a report on Friday, April 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Brinker International from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Brinker International from $46.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st.

Get Brinker International alerts:

NYSE:EAT opened at $28.42 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 9.02, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 2.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.77 and its 200 day moving average is $31.79. Brinker International has a fifty-two week low of $7.00 and a fifty-two week high of $47.57.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $860.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.99 million. Brinker International had a net margin of 3.62% and a negative return on equity of 24.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Brinker International will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EAT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Brinker International by 2.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 504,946 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $22,409,000 after purchasing an additional 10,023 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Brinker International by 505.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Brinker International by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 64,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after acquiring an additional 19,218 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Brinker International by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 618,742 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,987,000 after acquiring an additional 2,165 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Brinker International by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,485 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 4,694 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 27, 2018, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,686 restaurants comprising 997 company-owned restaurants and 689 franchised restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy brand names.

Featured Story: Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Brinker International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brinker International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.