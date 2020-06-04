Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Brinker International from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. OTR Global cut Brinker International to a positive rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Brinker International from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Piper Sandler reiterated an overweight rating and set a $32.00 price target (up from $29.00) on shares of Brinker International in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Brinker International from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.00.

NYSE EAT opened at $28.42 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 9.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 2.19. Brinker International has a 52 week low of $7.00 and a 52 week high of $47.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.79.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $860.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.99 million. Brinker International had a net margin of 3.62% and a negative return on equity of 24.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Brinker International will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EAT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Brinker International by 2.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 504,946 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $22,409,000 after acquiring an additional 10,023 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Brinker International by 505.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 64,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,722,000 after purchasing an additional 19,218 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Brinker International by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 618,742 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,987,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Brinker International by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,485 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 4,694 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 27, 2018, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,686 restaurants comprising 997 company-owned restaurants and 689 franchised restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy brand names.

