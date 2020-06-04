Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its stake in shares of Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 812,254 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 43,946 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Brink’s were worth $42,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Brink’s by 68.6% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,887,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $202,362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581,779 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Brink’s by 1.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,579,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,219,000 after purchasing an additional 25,022 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Brink’s by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,545,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $140,113,000 after purchasing an additional 557,771 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Brink’s by 6.5% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,375,108 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,574,000 after purchasing an additional 84,193 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Brink’s by 55.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 889,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,300,000 after purchasing an additional 317,722 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

In other Brink’s news, Director George I. Stoeckert purchased 1,000 shares of Brink’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $58.04 per share, with a total value of $58,040.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 24,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,404,684.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Douglas A. Pertz purchased 5,000 shares of Brink’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.60 per share, for a total transaction of $168,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 380,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,799,584. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 13,234 shares of company stock worth $493,277 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on BCO. Zacks Investment Research lifted their price objective on shares of Brink’s to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on shares of Brink’s from $115.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Imperial Capital dropped their price target on shares of Brink’s from $98.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Brink’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Standpoint Research upgraded shares of Brink’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Brink’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.20.

BCO stock opened at $45.09 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.45 and a beta of 1.24. Brink’s has a 52 week low of $33.17 and a 52 week high of $97.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.42.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $873.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $939.80 million. Brink’s had a return on equity of 102.15% and a net margin of 0.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Brink’s will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Brink’s announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 6th that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to buy up to 6.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.42%.

Brink's

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, South America, and internationally. The company offers cash-in-transit services, including armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance; and network infrastructure services.

