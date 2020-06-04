Brokerages Set Aspen Aerogels Inc (NYSE:ASPN) Target Price at $11.20

Shares of Aspen Aerogels Inc (NYSE:ASPN) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.20.

ASPN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Aspen Aerogels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aspen Aerogels from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. B. Riley lowered their target price on Aspen Aerogels from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Aspen Aerogels from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of NYSE ASPN opened at $6.37 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Aspen Aerogels has a 1 year low of $4.09 and a 1 year high of $10.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.43.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The construction company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $28.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.58 million. Aspen Aerogels had a negative net margin of 8.39% and a negative return on equity of 18.86%. Research analysts forecast that Aspen Aerogels will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 77.1% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 654,998 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,081,000 after acquiring an additional 285,252 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC raised its position in Aspen Aerogels by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 809,192 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,279,000 after buying an additional 196,500 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 202,392 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 56,888 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Aspen Aerogels by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 939,331 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,289,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aspen Aerogels during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.32% of the company’s stock.

About Aspen Aerogels

Aspen Aerogels, Inc, an aerogel technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets worldwide. The company provides Pyrogel XT-E that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market with operating temperatures greater than 400 C; Pyrogel XTF to provide strong protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

