Brokerages Set Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Price Target at $1,029.00

Shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1,029.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $945.00 target price on shares of Markel in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Markel in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,250.00 price objective on shares of Markel in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Markel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Markel from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st.

Shares of MKL stock opened at $930.77 on Monday. Markel has a 1 year low of $710.52 and a 1 year high of $1,347.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.82 billion, a PE ratio of 19.47 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $877.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,064.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $15.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.34 by $6.10. Markel had a negative net margin of 2.61% and a positive return on equity of 6.33%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Markel will post 16.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Debora J. Wilson acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $822.82 per share, with a total value of $822,820.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,433,078.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Alan I. Kirshner sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,000.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 20,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,453,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MKL. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Markel in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Markel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Markel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Markel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Markel during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 76.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, property, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products.

