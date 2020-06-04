Brokerages Set SurModics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) Target Price at $57.67

Shares of SurModics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $57.67.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SRDX shares. ValuEngine downgraded SurModics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of SurModics from $50.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of SurModics in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of SurModics in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, BidaskClub raised SurModics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SRDX. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of SurModics by 47.3% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of SurModics in the 4th quarter worth about $196,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of SurModics by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 23,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 3,986 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of SurModics during the 4th quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of SurModics by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 54,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after buying an additional 2,548 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.48% of the company’s stock.

SurModics stock opened at $38.01 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $508.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.57, a PEG ratio of 74.72 and a beta of 0.98. SurModics has a 52-week low of $22.06 and a 52-week high of $49.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.36.

SurModics (NASDAQ:SRDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $22.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.47 million. SurModics had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 6.99%. Equities research analysts expect that SurModics will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SurModics

Surmodics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical devices and in vitro diagnostic technologies to the healthcare industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics. The Medical Device segment designs, develops, and manufactures interventional medical devices primarily for the peripheral vascular market; and offers surface modification coating technologies to enhance access, deliverability, and predictable deployment of medical devices, as well as drug delivery coating technologies to provide site-specific drug delivery from the surface of a medical device for the coronary, peripheral, neuro-vascular, urology, and other markets.

