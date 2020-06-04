Cabot Microelectronics Co. (NASDAQ:CCMP) Position Cut by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lowered its position in shares of Cabot Microelectronics Co. (NASDAQ:CCMP) by 84.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 347 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,862 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Cabot Microelectronics were worth $40,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Cabot Microelectronics by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 332,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,189,000 after purchasing an additional 82,081 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Cabot Microelectronics by 138.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,693,000 after purchasing an additional 24,300 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cabot Microelectronics by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,829,000 after purchasing an additional 19,879 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Cabot Microelectronics by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 64,318 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,282,000 after purchasing an additional 7,445 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new position in Cabot Microelectronics during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,469,000. 99.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Daniel D. Woodland sold 2,548 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.34, for a total transaction of $334,654.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,749,186.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Cabot Microelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Cabot Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $92.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Cabot Microelectronics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Cfra reduced their price target on shares of Cabot Microelectronics from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Cabot Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cabot Microelectronics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCMP opened at $145.63 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $125.98 and a 200-day moving average of $134.49. The firm has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.97 and a beta of 1.26. Cabot Microelectronics Co. has a twelve month low of $85.26 and a twelve month high of $169.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Cabot Microelectronics (NASDAQ:CCMP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.05. Cabot Microelectronics had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The business had revenue of $284.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Cabot Microelectronics Co. will post 6.7 EPS for the current year.

Cabot Microelectronics Profile

Cabot Microelectronics Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. The firm offers chemical mechanical planarization slurries for polishing many of the conducting, insulating and isolating materials used in integrated circuit devices, and for polishing the disk substrates and magnetic heads used in hard disk drives.

