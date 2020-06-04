Caleres (NYSE:CAL) Raised to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Caleres (NYSE:CAL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CAL. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on Caleres from $9.00 to $3.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Caleres in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Caleres from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Caleres from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.70.

Get Caleres alerts:

CAL stock opened at $7.89 on Monday. Caleres has a twelve month low of $3.12 and a twelve month high of $24.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $317.44 million, a P/E ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 2.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.00.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The textile maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.14. Caleres had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 2.15%. The firm had revenue of $698.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $698.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Caleres will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.33%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Caleres by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,813,786 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,431,000 after purchasing an additional 130,277 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Caleres by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,692,901 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $40,207,000 after acquiring an additional 200,883 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Caleres by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,681,398 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,846,000 after acquiring an additional 304,923 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its stake in Caleres by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,522,150 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,915,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Caleres by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,450,851 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $34,458,000 after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares during the last quarter. 92.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Caleres Company Profile

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, Canada, Guam, and Italy. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label casual, dress, and athletic footwear products to women, men, and children.

Read More: What does a market perform rating mean?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Caleres Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caleres and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.