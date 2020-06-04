California Public Employees Retirement System Acquires 14,858 Shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 569,866 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,858 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.23% of Aramark worth $11,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARMK. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Aramark during the fourth quarter worth about $942,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aramark by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 921,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,006,000 after acquiring an additional 19,889 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Aramark by 44.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Aramark by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 248,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,768,000 after acquiring an additional 5,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Aramark by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 35,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 3,823 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

ARMK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Aramark from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Aramark from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Aramark from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. TheStreet lowered Aramark from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Aramark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aramark presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.42.

Aramark stock opened at $27.89 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. Aramark has a 12 month low of $9.65 and a 12 month high of $47.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.47. The firm has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of 63.39, a P/E/G ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.65.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Aramark had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 0.70%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Aramark will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 18th. Aramark’s payout ratio is 19.64%.

In related news, Director Stephen I. Sadove bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.75 per share, for a total transaction of $88,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,488 shares in the company, valued at $61,912. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Thomas Gerard Ondrof bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.99 per share, with a total value of $249,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 27,709 shares in the company, valued at $692,447.91. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 78,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,869,168. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Aramark Profile

Aramark provides food, facilities management, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in North America and internationally. It operates in three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

