California Public Employees Retirement System Acquires 5,300 Shares of CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.22% of CoreSite Realty worth $9,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of CoreSite Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 459.3% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of CoreSite Realty in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CoreSite Realty in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 83.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. 94.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:COR opened at $119.77 on Thursday. CoreSite Realty Corp has a twelve month low of $90.07 and a twelve month high of $128.47. The firm has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 60.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $121.44 and a 200-day moving average of $114.62.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.79). The firm had revenue of $147.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.34 million. CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 32.98%. CoreSite Realty’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that CoreSite Realty Corp will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 95.69%.

In related news, SVP Derek Mccandless sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.05, for a total value of $875,350.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,834 shares in the company, valued at $3,605,691.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul E. Szurek sold 2,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.67, for a total value of $270,475.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 160,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,633,022.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,654,030 shares of company stock worth $563,200,724. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on COR shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on CoreSite Realty from $100.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered CoreSite Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Bank of America lowered CoreSite Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on CoreSite Realty from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded CoreSite Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.50.

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,350 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

