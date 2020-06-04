California Public Employees Retirement System Buys 14,127 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 475,429 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,127 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $11,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in BorgWarner during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in BorgWarner by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 90,751 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,937,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. grew its stake in BorgWarner by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 7,829 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV grew its stake in BorgWarner by 1.7% during the first quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 26,010 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in BorgWarner by 2.3% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 19,754 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. 98.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Tonit M. Calaway sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.71, for a total transaction of $623,635.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,125,711.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Brady D. Ericson sold 29,156 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.43, for a total transaction of $916,373.08. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,892 shares in the company, valued at $1,128,085.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on BWA. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Wolfe Research raised shares of BorgWarner from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. TheStreet cut shares of BorgWarner from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. BorgWarner has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.93.

NYSE:BWA opened at $34.33 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.60 and a 200 day moving average of $33.99. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.00 and a 52 week high of $46.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.74.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.28. BorgWarner had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.46%.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment develops and manufactures turbochargers; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

