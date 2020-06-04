California Public Employees Retirement System Cuts Stake in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 639,790 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 31,684 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.21% of Old Republic International worth $9,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Old Republic International during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 541.5% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,315 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Motco purchased a new stake in shares of Old Republic International during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in shares of Old Republic International during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Old Republic International during the first quarter worth about $35,000. 74.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Old Republic International alerts:

ORI opened at $16.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.85. Old Republic International Co. has a twelve month low of $11.88 and a twelve month high of $24.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The insurance provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.00 million. Old Republic International had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 10.08%. Old Republic International’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Old Republic International Co. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.08%. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is 45.65%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ORI. ValuEngine lowered shares of Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Old Republic International from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd.

In other news, Director Aldo C. Zucaro bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.03 per share, for a total transaction of $80,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,295,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,760,132.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders acquired a total of 13,700 shares of company stock worth $207,401 over the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Old Republic International Profile

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance Group, Title Insurance Group, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

Recommended Story: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Old Republic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Republic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.