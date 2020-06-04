California Public Employees Retirement System Cuts Stock Position in IDACORP Inc (NYSE:IDA)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its holdings in IDACORP Inc (NYSE:IDA) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 114,239 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 11,007 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.23% of IDACORP worth $10,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDA. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 125.9% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 72,140 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,701,000 after acquiring an additional 40,211 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 9,350 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $999,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 32,456 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,466,000 after acquiring an additional 4,014 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 34,472 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,682,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of IDACORP in the 4th quarter valued at about $786,000. 77.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IDA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Siebert Williams Shank raised shares of IDACORP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $104.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, May 1st. Sidoti raised shares of IDACORP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $97.00 to $104.00 in a report on Monday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group raised shares of IDACORP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $110.00 to $104.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price target (down previously from $105.00) on shares of IDACORP in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of IDACORP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.00.

In related news, Director Richard J. Dahl bought 400 shares of IDACORP stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $82.27 per share, with a total value of $32,908.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,030,020.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

IDACORP stock opened at $95.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.43. IDACORP Inc has a 1-year low of $69.05 and a 1-year high of $114.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $90.86 and its 200 day moving average is $100.02.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The energy company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.07). IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 17.69%. The firm had revenue of $291.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.50 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that IDACORP Inc will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 4th. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.13%.

About IDACORP

IDACORP, Inc, through its subsidiary, Idaho Power Company, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydroelectric generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; 3 natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in 3 coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

