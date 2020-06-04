California Public Employees Retirement System Decreases Holdings in New York Times Co (NYSE:NYT)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its stake in shares of New York Times Co (NYSE:NYT) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 328,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,746 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in New York Times were worth $10,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ETRADE Capital Management LLC raised its stake in New York Times by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 24,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of New York Times by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in shares of New York Times by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 98,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,163,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of New York Times by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 15,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of New York Times by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.29% of the company’s stock.

NYT opened at $41.04 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.70. New York Times Co has a 52 week low of $26.13 and a 52 week high of $41.19. The company has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 47.72 and a beta of 0.92.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. New York Times had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The firm had revenue of $443.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that New York Times Co will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cfra upgraded New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of New York Times in a research note on Friday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on New York Times from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered New York Times from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.92.

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. The company offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

