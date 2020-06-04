California Public Employees Retirement System Decreases Stock Holdings in Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its stake in Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA) by 72.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,640 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 381,618 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $12,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 16,160 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,635,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. DE Burlo Group Inc. grew its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. now owns 5,978 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 42,826 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,983,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 20.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 654 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 1.6% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 7,475 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. 94.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RGA. Royal Bank of Canada cut Reinsurance Group of America from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $175.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Reinsurance Group of America in a research report on Friday, May 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Reinsurance Group of America currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.63.

Shares of RGA stock opened at $94.27 on Thursday. Reinsurance Group of America Inc has a fifty-two week low of $55.39 and a fifty-two week high of $169.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.38.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.63 by ($1.22). The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 4.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America Inc will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.97%.

Reinsurance Group of America Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, including term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products, as well as asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products.

