California Public Employees Retirement System Decreases Stock Position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its holdings in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 6.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 628,466 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 42,504 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $10,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Franklin Resources by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,963,239 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $102,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169,214 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Franklin Resources by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 41,934 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Franklin Resources by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 10,405 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Franklin Resources by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 127,709 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after purchasing an additional 9,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in Franklin Resources by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 50,666 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on BEN. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Franklin Resources from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Franklin Resources in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of Franklin Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Franklin Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.43.

Shares of Franklin Resources stock opened at $21.09 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.91 and a 12-month high of $35.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.21.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The closed-end fund reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 12.36%. Franklin Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

See Also: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.