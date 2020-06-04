California Public Employees Retirement System Decreases Stock Position in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its position in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 120,951 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 10,739 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.22% of MKS Instruments worth $9,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKSI. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 38,830 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,240,000 after acquiring an additional 7,353 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of MKS Instruments in the first quarter worth $5,419,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 144.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 734 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of MKS Instruments in the fourth quarter worth $4,459,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 647,235 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $71,202,000 after acquiring an additional 58,239 shares during the period. 97.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Gerard G. Colella sold 5,000 shares of MKS Instruments stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.55, for a total value of $482,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2 shares in the company, valued at $193.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jacqueline F. Moloney sold 307 shares of MKS Instruments stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.45, for a total value of $25,005.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $571,208.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MKSI shares. BidaskClub lowered MKS Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on MKS Instruments from $85.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on MKS Instruments from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised MKS Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on MKS Instruments from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.00.

Shares of MKSI stock opened at $109.20 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $96.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.55. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.87 and a 12-month high of $122.30. The firm has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.59 and a beta of 1.49.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.30. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 9.99%. The firm had revenue of $535.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $508.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 25th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.70%.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vacuum and Analysis, and Light and Motion. The Vacuum and Analysis segment offers analytical and control solutions, including gas analyzers, automation control products, I/O modules, automation software, and precision machined components and electromechanical assemblies; direct and indirect pressure measurement and integrated process solutions; and materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems to provide customers with control capabilities that are optimized for a given application.

