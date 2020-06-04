California Public Employees Retirement System Grows Holdings in Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 377,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,972 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Pentair were worth $11,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNR. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its stake in shares of Pentair by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 11,733,948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $538,236,000 after purchasing an additional 763,155 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Pentair in the 4th quarter valued at $193,986,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pentair by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,837,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $129,931,000 after purchasing an additional 125,207 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pentair by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,681,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $123,003,000 after purchasing an additional 198,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Pentair in the 4th quarter valued at $79,705,000. 86.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PNR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Pentair from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Pentair from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Pentair from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Pentair from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Pentair in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pentair currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

NYSE:PNR opened at $39.03 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.44. The company has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Pentair PLC has a 1-year low of $22.01 and a 1-year high of $47.43.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $710.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $680.04 million. Pentair had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 22.25%. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Pentair PLC will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 23rd. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.93%.

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aquatic Systems, Filtration Solutions, and Flow Technologies. The Aquatic Systems segment manufactures and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, pool repair, renovation, service and construction, and aquaculture solution applications.

