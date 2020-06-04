California Public Employees Retirement System Grows Stock Holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE:KDP)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE:KDP) by 1.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 492,764 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,065 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $11,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 53,237,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,541,234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262,899 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,865,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,159,000 after purchasing an additional 452,593 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter worth $120,088,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,776,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,379,000 after purchasing an additional 319,020 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,157,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,463,000 after purchasing an additional 53,248 shares in the last quarter. 22.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on KDP shares. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Evercore ISI raised Keurig Dr Pepper from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, Director Olivier Goudet acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.36 per share, with a total value of $487,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $974,400. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings B.V. Jab bought 7,380,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.16 per share, with a total value of $200,440,800.00. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KDP opened at $28.47 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc has a 52-week low of $18.98 and a 52-week high of $32.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.51. The company has a market capitalization of $39.48 billion, a PE ratio of 34.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.62.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 7.71%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.18%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Beverage Concentrates, Packaged Beverages, Latin America Beverages, and Coffee Systems. The Beverage Concentrates segment manufactures and sells beverage concentrates. This segment also manufactures beverage concentrates into syrup.

