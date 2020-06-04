California Public Employees Retirement System Has $10.15 Million Position in XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its holdings in XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO) by 13.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 208,249 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 32,254 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.23% of XPO Logistics worth $10,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new position in XPO Logistics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in XPO Logistics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in XPO Logistics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in XPO Logistics by 531.6% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 499 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in XPO Logistics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. 97.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Spruce House Partnership Llc sold 566,986 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.78, for a total transaction of $24,255,661.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,598,046 shares of company stock valued at $71,932,136. 18.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

XPO has been the topic of a number of research reports. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on XPO Logistics from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Cowen lowered their price target on XPO Logistics from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Raymond James lowered their price target on XPO Logistics from $108.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on XPO Logistics from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut XPO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.28.

NYSE:XPO opened at $81.20 on Thursday. XPO Logistics Inc has a 1-year low of $38.47 and a 1-year high of $100.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.47, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 2.33%. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that XPO Logistics Inc will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, North America, France, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company's Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments; and managed transportation services.

