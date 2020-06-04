California Public Employees Retirement System Has $10.57 Million Position in HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its stake in HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 371,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,059 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.23% of HD Supply worth $10,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in HD Supply by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in HD Supply by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in HD Supply by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its position in HD Supply by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 2,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in HD Supply by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 15,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Lauren Taylor Wolfe bought 41,129 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.59 per share, for a total transaction of $970,233.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 409,506 shares of company stock worth $10,889,949. 1.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ HDS opened at $34.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. HD Supply Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $21.69 and a 1-year high of $43.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.36 and its 200-day moving average is $35.62.

HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. HD Supply had a return on equity of 43.45% and a net margin of 7.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that HD Supply Holdings Inc will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America downgraded HD Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered HD Supply from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine downgraded HD Supply from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. BidaskClub upgraded HD Supply from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on HD Supply from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.89.

HD Supply Holdings, Inc operates as an industrial distributor in North America. It operates through two segments, Facilities Maintenance, and Construction & Industrial. The Facilities Maintenance segment offers electrical and lighting items, plumbing supplies, appliances, janitorial supplies, hardware products, kitchen and bath cabinets, window coverings, textiles and guest amenities, healthcare maintenance products, and water and wastewater treatment products, as well as heating, ventilating, and air conditioning products.

