California Public Employees Retirement System Has $11.33 Million Stock Holdings in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its stake in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 37.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,332 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 69,562 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.22% of Repligen worth $11,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RGEN. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Repligen in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Repligen in the first quarter worth $28,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in Repligen in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Repligen during the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Repligen during the fourth quarter valued at about $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.69, for a total value of $61,200.15. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 26,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,670,461.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 46,953 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.77, for a total transaction of $6,562,620.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 238,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,287,203.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 119,729 shares of company stock valued at $14,580,292. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

RGEN stock opened at $127.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 15.56 and a quick ratio of 14.09. Repligen Co. has a one year low of $69.35 and a one year high of $143.93. The stock has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of 282.56, a P/E/G ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.44.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.10. Repligen had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 5.55%. The business had revenue of $76.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Repligen Co. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RGEN. BidaskClub lowered shares of Repligen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Repligen from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Repligen from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Repligen from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.57.

Repligen Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells products used to enhance the interconnected phases of the biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, APAC, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands to life sciences companies, which are the binding components of Protein A affinity resins; and growth factor products used to supplement cell culture media.

