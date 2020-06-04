California Public Employees Retirement System Has $11.42 Million Stock Holdings in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 374,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,800 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Douglas Emmett were worth $11,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 30,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 47,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,068,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 95,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,033,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 35,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Douglas Emmett alerts:

NYSE:DEI opened at $32.54 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.25. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.16 and a 12 month high of $45.59.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $251.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.99 million. Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 37.55% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William E. Simon, Jr. purchased 9,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.02 per share, with a total value of $300,988.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,370,456. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher H. Anderson purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.32 per share, for a total transaction of $1,212,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,341,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,999,131.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 15.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Evercore ISI raised shares of Douglas Emmett from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Douglas Emmett in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Douglas Emmett from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.60.

Douglas Emmett Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

Featured Story: volatile stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI).

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Emmett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Emmett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.