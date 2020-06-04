California Public Employees Retirement System Has $11.55 Million Stock Position in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 229,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,635 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.20% of Commerce Bancshares worth $11,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $425,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 187.2% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 14,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 9,702 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 59,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 447,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,529,000 after purchasing an additional 4,113 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.18% of the company’s stock.

CBSH stock opened at $63.58 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.49. The company has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.76 and a beta of 1.02. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.51 and a 52-week high of $71.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $324.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.18 million. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 26.01% and a return on equity of 12.44%. Commerce Bancshares’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.17%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CBSH shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of Commerce Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $53.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. Commerce Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.83.

In related news, CEO John W. Kemper sold 12,079 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.85, for a total transaction of $771,244.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 143,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,165,092.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; patient health care financing; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; consumer installment lending; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online banking services.

