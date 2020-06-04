California Public Employees Retirement System Has $11.91 Million Stock Holdings in Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its holdings in shares of Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB) by 10.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,584 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.15% of Mongodb worth $11,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC increased its position in Mongodb by 82.4% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP bought a new stake in shares of Mongodb during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Mongodb during the first quarter worth $27,000. Financial Architects Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Mongodb during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in Mongodb during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

In other Mongodb news, Director Charles M. Hazard, Jr. sold 1,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.51, for a total value of $209,225.17. Following the transaction, the director now owns 100,408 shares in the company, valued at $12,602,208.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Bull sold 395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.39, for a total value of $47,554.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,081,783.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 91,667 shares of company stock valued at $14,513,027. Insiders own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

MDB stock opened at $233.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.52 billion, a PE ratio of -74.75 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $183.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.00. Mongodb Inc has a 1-year low of $93.81 and a 1-year high of $243.92.

Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.03. Mongodb had a negative return on equity of 66.75% and a negative net margin of 41.62%. The business had revenue of $123.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 48.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Mongodb Inc will post -3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

MDB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Mongodb from $170.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Mongodb in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Mongodb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their price objective on Mongodb from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Mongodb from $141.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Mongodb presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.31.

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a cloud-hosted database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

