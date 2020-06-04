California Public Employees Retirement System Has $9.71 Million Position in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its position in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,033,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 51,400 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.22% of New York Community Bancorp worth $9,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NYCB. FMR LLC increased its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 40.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 8,981 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in New York Community Bancorp by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 250,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,009,000 after purchasing an additional 31,492 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in New York Community Bancorp by 88.1% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 67,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 31,668 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in New York Community Bancorp by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 86,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in New York Community Bancorp by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 319,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NYCB opened at $10.14 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.92. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $8.19 and a one year high of $13.79.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $261.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.43 million. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 20.76%. New York Community Bancorp’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Saturday, May 9th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.71%. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is 88.31%.

In other news, Director Lawrence J. Savarese bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.68 per share, for a total transaction of $29,040.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NYCB shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised New York Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on New York Community Bancorp from $9.75 to $10.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine cut New York Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective (up from $12.00) on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.86.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

