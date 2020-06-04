California Public Employees Retirement System Has $9.90 Million Stock Position in Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its holdings in shares of Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN) by 4.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 186,384 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 9,189 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Dunkin Brands Group were worth $9,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DNKN. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Dunkin Brands Group by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 198,708 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,551,000 after purchasing an additional 29,657 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Dunkin Brands Group by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,974,394 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $104,840,000 after purchasing an additional 41,119 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in Dunkin Brands Group in the 1st quarter worth about $512,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Dunkin Brands Group by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 77,060 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,092,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Dunkin Brands Group by 330.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 95,054 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,047,000 after purchasing an additional 72,978 shares in the last quarter. 86.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DNKN shares. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Dunkin Brands Group from $71.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Dunkin Brands Group from $78.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Cfra decreased their price target on Dunkin Brands Group from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Maxim Group decreased their price target on Dunkin Brands Group from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Dunkin Brands Group in a research note on Friday, April 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dunkin Brands Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.10.

Shares of Dunkin Brands Group stock opened at $68.01 on Thursday. Dunkin Brands Group Inc has a one year low of $38.51 and a one year high of $84.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.31 and its 200 day moving average is $68.27. The firm has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.53, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.88.

Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $323.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.49 million. Dunkin Brands Group had a negative return on equity of 42.33% and a net margin of 17.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Dunkin Brands Group Inc will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dunkin Brands Group news, CFO Katherine D. Jaspon sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $462,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,730 shares in the company, valued at $840,180. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and licenses quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Dunkin' U.S., Dunkin' International, Baskin-Robbins International, Baskin-Robbins U.S., and U.S. Advertising Funds.

