California Public Employees Retirement System Lowers Stake in Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its stake in Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 153,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,437 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.23% of Oshkosh worth $9,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,262,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,841,000 after purchasing an additional 47,737 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,180,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,372,000 after buying an additional 66,810 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 79.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,668,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,929,000 after buying an additional 741,027 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,520,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,797,000 after buying an additional 34,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,189,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,551,000 after buying an additional 186,327 shares during the last quarter. 93.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

OSK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Oshkosh from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $87.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on shares of Oshkosh in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.94.

Shares of OSK opened at $72.88 on Thursday. Oshkosh Corp has a 1 year low of $46.72 and a 1 year high of $95.62. The company has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $65.50 and a 200-day moving average of $77.88.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.25. Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Oshkosh Corp will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is currently 14.44%.

Oshkosh Profile

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.