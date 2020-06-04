California Public Employees Retirement System Lowers Stock Holdings in Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 15.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 134,901 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 24,744 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.22% of Five9 worth $10,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 7.2% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,448,882 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $263,702,000 after purchasing an additional 231,524 shares during the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 2,399,129 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $157,335,000 after purchasing an additional 235,882 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,284,728 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $84,252,000 after purchasing an additional 404,527 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 0.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,269,871 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $97,094,000 after purchasing an additional 3,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tremblant Capital Group lifted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Tremblant Capital Group now owns 1,185,029 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $77,714,000 after purchasing an additional 181,697 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, Director Kimberly Alexy sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.81, for a total transaction of $838,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,087.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Zollars sold 12,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.58, for a total transaction of $1,328,724.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,897.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 101,259 shares of company stock valued at $8,322,236. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:FIVN opened at $100.82 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.54, a quick ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Five9 Inc has a 12 month low of $46.08 and a 12 month high of $108.92. The company has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of -593.02 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.28.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. Five9 had a negative net margin of 2.89% and a positive return on equity of 3.21%. The business had revenue of $95.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Five9 Inc will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FIVN. ValuEngine lowered shares of Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Five9 from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Five9 in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Five9 from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.08.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for omnichannel engagement between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

