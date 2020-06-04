California Public Employees Retirement System Lowers Stock Holdings in Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX) by 22.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 132,122 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 38,158 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Trex were worth $10,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Trex by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 313 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trex in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trex in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Trex in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trex by 92.2% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 711 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter.

TREX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Trex from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Trex from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Trex from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Trex in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Trex in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.91.

NYSE:TREX opened at $116.83 on Thursday. Trex Company Inc has a 52 week low of $56.22 and a 52 week high of $132.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $105.34 and a 200 day moving average of $94.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.76 and a beta of 1.71.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $200.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.40 million. Trex had a net margin of 20.31% and a return on equity of 36.67%. Trex’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Trex Company Inc will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

Trex Profile

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

