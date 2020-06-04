California Public Employees Retirement System Raises Stake in Liberty Media Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 444,437 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,717 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.19% of Liberty Media Formula One Series C worth $12,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Liberty Media Formula One Series C during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Media Formula One Series C in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 688.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Media Formula One Series C in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors own 82.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C stock opened at $36.93 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.83. The firm has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a PE ratio of -16.94 and a beta of 1.30. Liberty Media Formula One Series C has a 52 week low of $18.31 and a 52 week high of $48.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Liberty Media Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.56). Liberty Media Formula One Series C had a negative return on equity of 2.29% and a negative net margin of 27.88%. The business had revenue of $39.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.00 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Liberty Media Formula One Series C will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FWONK shares. ValuEngine upgraded Liberty Media Formula One Series C from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Liberty Media Formula One Series C from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Liberty Media Formula One Series C currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.20.

Liberty Media Formula One Series C Profile

Formula One Group operates in the motorsports business. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, a motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado.

