California Public Employees Retirement System Reduces Holdings in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 670,914 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 44,156 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.22% of Exelixis worth $11,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Exelixis by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 178,327 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,142,000 after buying an additional 55,907 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Exelixis by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 73,442 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after buying an additional 4,777 shares during the last quarter. Amia Capital LLP purchased a new stake in Exelixis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $530,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Exelixis by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 303,478 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,348,000 after buying an additional 90,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Exelixis by 131.0% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 523,232 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,218,000 after buying an additional 296,696 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 4,318 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total value of $66,367.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director George A. Scangos sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.06, for a total value of $27,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 961,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,365,249.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 534,250 shares of company stock valued at $12,804,874. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXEL stock opened at $23.17 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.56. Exelixis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.67 and a 1-year high of $27.80.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $226.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.64 million. Exelixis had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 30.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EXEL. BidaskClub lowered Exelixis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Exelixis from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Exelixis from $23.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.69.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

