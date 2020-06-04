California Public Employees Retirement System Reduces Stock Holdings in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 200,600 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 9,900 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.19% of Wynn Resorts worth $12,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Wynn Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 153.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 431 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 84.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 447 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Institutional investors own 74.88% of the company’s stock.

WYNN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Standpoint Research raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Cfra raised Wynn Resorts from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wynn Resorts currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.06.

Shares of WYNN opened at $93.50 on Thursday. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 52-week low of $35.84 and a 52-week high of $153.41. The stock has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a PE ratio of -25.97 and a beta of 2.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $79.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.37.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The casino operator reported ($3.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($2.49). Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 17.92% and a negative net margin of 6.49%. The business had revenue of $953.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $887.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 42.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -11.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Craig Scott Billings sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total transaction of $508,620.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 84,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,145,008.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited owns and operates destination casino resorts. As of February 20, 2019, the company's Wynn Palace segment had approximately 424,000 square feet of casino space, which offered 320 table games and 1,041 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas; 13 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; recreation and leisure facilities comprising a gondola ride, health club, spa, salon, and pool; and public attractions, such as performance lake and floral art displays.

