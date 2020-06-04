California Public Employees Retirement System Reduces Stock Position in Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) by 20.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 849,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 218,500 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.20% of Newell Brands worth $11,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Newell Brands by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,475,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,721,000 after acquiring an additional 4,494,554 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Newell Brands by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 25,662,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,803,000 after acquiring an additional 347,595 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in Newell Brands by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 8,396,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,378,000 after acquiring an additional 480,123 shares during the period. Prudential PLC raised its stake in Newell Brands by 81.2% during the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 8,149,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,229,000 after acquiring an additional 3,650,950 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Newell Brands by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,541,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,478,000 after acquiring an additional 239,021 shares during the period. 98.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Christopher H. Peterson bought 10,000 shares of Newell Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.98 per share, for a total transaction of $139,800.00. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn bought 927,663 shares of Newell Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.15 per share, with a total value of $12,198,768.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 2,344,569 shares of company stock valued at $31,311,699 over the last quarter. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NWL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Newell Brands in a research report on Friday, May 1st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Newell Brands in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.63.

NWL stock opened at $14.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.40. The company has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.45, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.90. Newell Brands Inc has a 1-year low of $10.44 and a 1-year high of $20.99.

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 9.55% and a negative net margin of 46.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Newell Brands Inc will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.14%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.45%.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company's Live segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware and cutlery, food storage and home storage products, fresh preserving products, and home fragrance products; and baby gear, infant care, and health products primarily under Aprica, Baby Jogger, Ball, Calphalon, Chesapeake Bay Candle, Crock-Pot, FoodSaver, Graco, Mr.

