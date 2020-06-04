California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 11,200 Shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its stake in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 204,837 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 11,200 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.22% of Prosperity Bancshares worth $9,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PB. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 152.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 460 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in Prosperity Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Charlotte M. Rasche acquired 2,000 shares of Prosperity Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $50.81 per share, for a total transaction of $101,620.00. Also, CEO David Zalman acquired 15,056 shares of Prosperity Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.17 per share, with a total value of $649,967.52. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 563,000 shares in the company, valued at $24,304,710. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 22,356 shares of company stock valued at $981,910 over the last 90 days. 4.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PB opened at $62.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.72. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.02 and a 1-year high of $75.22.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The bank reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $290.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.40 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 35.42% and a return on equity of 8.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.65%.

PB has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Prosperity Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Bank of America raised Prosperity Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Prosperity Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Compass Point began coverage on Prosperity Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.28.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial mortgage and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans.

