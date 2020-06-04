California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 13,296 Shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 188,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,296 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.24% of LPL Financial worth $10,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in LPL Financial by 175.0% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in LPL Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of LPL Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new position in shares of LPL Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 93.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LPL Financial stock opened at $78.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.20 and a 200-day moving average of $77.63. The firm has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 1.55. LPL Financial Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $32.01 and a 1-year high of $99.60.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. LPL Financial had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 59.55%. LPL Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that LPL Financial Holdings Inc will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 28th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.93%.

LPLA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on LPL Financial from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. TheStreet upgraded LPL Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Citigroup upgraded LPL Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded LPL Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded LPL Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.30.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and 529 education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

