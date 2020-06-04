California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 13,400 Shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 248,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 13,400 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.23% of Hawaiian Electric Industries worth $10,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HE. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 70.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.72% of the company’s stock.

In other Hawaiian Electric Industries news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact bought 542,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $41.11 per share, with a total value of $22,291,979.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HE stock opened at $39.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.88, a PEG ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.51 and a 12-month high of $55.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.91.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $677.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.36 million. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 9.19%. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. Research analysts expect that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.33%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.67.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Profile

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility and banking businesses primarily in the state of Hawaii. The company's Electric Utility segment is involved in generating, purchasing, transmitting, distributing, and selling electric energy. Its renewable energy sources and potential sources include wind, solar, photovoltaic, geothermal, wave, hydroelectric, municipal waste, and other bio fuels.

