California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 17,004 Shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its stake in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 283,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 17,004 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $10,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Donaldson by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,215,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $127,672,000 after purchasing an additional 8,469 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in shares of Donaldson by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 2,150,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,082,000 after purchasing an additional 102,973 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,106,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $121,399,000 after acquiring an additional 426,465 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,470,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,737,000 after acquiring an additional 62,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Donaldson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,084,000. Institutional investors own 78.76% of the company’s stock.

DCI stock opened at $49.66 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.78 and its 200-day moving average is $48.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.40. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.08 and a twelve month high of $58.32.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.12. Donaldson had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 29.45%. The business had revenue of $629.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $606.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.01%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Donaldson in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Donaldson from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Donaldson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 15th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Donaldson from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through Engine Products and Industrial Products segments. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

