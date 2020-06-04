California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 3,127 Shares of Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 74,043 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,127 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.19% of Watsco worth $11,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Watsco by 283.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 188 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Watsco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in shares of Watsco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Watsco by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 480 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Watsco by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 562 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 80.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WSO opened at $177.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.48 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 3.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $161.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.88. Watsco Inc has a 52 week low of $132.97 and a 52 week high of $186.87.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.14). Watsco had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 4.98%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Watsco Inc will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WSO. Stephens dropped their target price on Watsco from $192.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $186.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Watsco from $147.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Buckingham Research decreased their price objective on Watsco from $164.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Watsco from $170.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Watsco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.33.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

