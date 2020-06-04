California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 3,300 Shares of Penumbra Inc (NYSE:PEN)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its holdings in Penumbra Inc (NYSE:PEN) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.18% of Penumbra worth $10,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Penumbra in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,928,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Penumbra in the first quarter valued at approximately $23,738,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Penumbra by 2,087.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 102,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,788,000 after purchasing an additional 97,523 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Penumbra by 57.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 260,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,736,000 after purchasing an additional 95,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Penumbra by 3.9% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,266,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,281,000 after purchasing an additional 48,046 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PEN opened at $176.29 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 238.23 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $176.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.46. Penumbra Inc has a 1 year low of $121.80 and a 1 year high of $194.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 5.15 and a quick ratio of 3.27.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.06). Penumbra had a return on equity of 5.72% and a net margin of 7.04%. The company had revenue of $137.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Penumbra Inc will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Sridhar Kosaraju sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.36, for a total value of $385,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Arani Bose sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.11, for a total value of $166,599.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 579,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,319,743.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,044 shares of company stock worth $8,661,795 in the last quarter. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PEN shares. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $184.00 price objective (down previously from $186.00) on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Penumbra from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Penumbra from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Citigroup increased their target price on Penumbra from $192.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Penumbra from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.43.

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Japan, and internationally. The company offers neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands; aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the ACE and the 3D Revascularization Device brands.

