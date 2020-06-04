California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 41,400 Shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 994,049 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 41,400 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.23% of People’s United Financial worth $10,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of People’s United Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 7,145.9% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,681 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,644 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 828.6% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,148 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,809 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of People’s United Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of People’s United Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PBCT shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on People’s United Financial from $9.50 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. ValuEngine downgraded People’s United Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on People’s United Financial from $15.50 to $13.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.36.

PBCT stock opened at $11.65 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.50 and its 200-day moving average is $14.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 1.26. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.37 and a twelve month high of $17.22.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 8.10%. The business had revenue of $519.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.18%. This is a boost from People’s United Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.80%.

In other news, EVP David P. Berey sold 12,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total value of $156,125.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO R David Rosato acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.54 per share, with a total value of $45,080.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $45,080. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

People’s United Financial Company Profile

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

