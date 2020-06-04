California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 4,171 Shares of Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 82,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,171 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.22% of Casey’s General Stores worth $10,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 6,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 6,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 13,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,746,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. 87.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Sidoti raised their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $176.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens cut shares of Casey’s General Stores from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.36.

Shares of NASDAQ CASY opened at $166.02 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $151.57 and a 200 day moving average of $158.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.76. Casey’s General Stores Inc has a 12-month low of $114.01 and a 12-month high of $181.99.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 15.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores Inc will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.23%.

In other Casey’s General Stores news, CFO William J. Walljasper sold 2,000 shares of Casey’s General Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.99, for a total transaction of $327,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,539,068.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian Joseph Johnson sold 8,000 shares of Casey’s General Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.07, for a total transaction of $1,344,560.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,162,573.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverage and tobacco products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; school supplies, housewares, and pet supplies; and other nonfood items.

