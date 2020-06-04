California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 5,995 Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its position in Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 120,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,995 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.23% of Jones Lang LaSalle worth $12,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,565,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 9,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 77.5% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Jones Lang LaSalle alerts:

JLL has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $188.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $183.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Jones Lang LaSalle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.00.

Shares of JLL opened at $105.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.36. Jones Lang LaSalle Inc has a 1 year low of $78.29 and a 1 year high of $178.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.03.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 2.84%. Jones Lang LaSalle’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jones Lang LaSalle Inc will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current year.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides commercial real estate and investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, logistics and supply-chain management, corporate finance, mortgage origination and servicing, debt placement, project and development management/design, digital, property management, energy and sustainability, real estate investment banking, integrated facilities management, research, investment management and advisory, strategic consulting and advisory, investment sale, tenant representation, lease administration, and valuations.

Featured Article: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.